New Issue-Macquarie Bank Ltd adds $700 mln notes

July 11 Macquarie Bank Ltd on Wednesday added $700 million in a reopening of an existing senior bank note issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and Macquarie were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MACQUARIE BANK LTD AMT $700 MLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 02/22/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102.517 FIRST PAY 08/22/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.388 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/18/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 375 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A