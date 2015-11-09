版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 02:24 BJT

MOVES-Brady Parish joins Macquarie Capital as a senior MD

Nov 9 Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory arm of Macquarie Group Ltd, named Brady Parish a senior managing director and head of its U.S. oil and gas group, based in Texas.

Parish, who will start working at Macquarie in December, was most recently a corporate executive at Apache Corp. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

