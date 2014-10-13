版本:
MOVES-Macquarie Capital names Devos head of portfolio management

Oct 13 Macquarie Capital, a unit of Macquarie Group Ltd, named Frédéric Devos as its global head of portfolio management.

Devos joins from CVC Capital Partners Ltd, where he was an industrial partner in the infrastructure business.

He was also the chief executive of Veolia Water UK, Ireland and Northern Europe.

Devos, to be based in London, will report to Alex Harvey, global head of principal transactions, Macquarie Capital said.

He will be responsible for managing a broad portfolio of on-balance sheet investments across a number of markets and sectors, Macquarie Capital said.

Devos will also work closely with Daniel Wong, head of Macquarie Capital Europe, to originate partnership investment opportunities across European utilities, contractors and services companies. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
