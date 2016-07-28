MOVES-Macquarie Capital names a new senior adviser

July 28 Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory arm of Macquarie Group Ltd, named Jean-Marc Janailhac as a senior adviser.

He will report to Mark Dooley, head of infrastructure, utilities and renewables for Macquarie Capital Europe.

Janailhac is currently chief executive of SFIC Development SAS and is a board member of Greentech Energy Systems A/S (Denmark) and Fabregue (France), as well as a senior adviser to Eurohold (Spain).