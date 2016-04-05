MOVES-Macquarie Capital names Warrick Booth a managing director

April 5 Macquarie Capital named Warrick Booth as a managing director in its European DCM team.

Booth, who has over two decades of experience in investment banking, will also work with the US DCM team to underwrite and distribute European tranches of DCM deals originated in the US.

Booth will be based in London and will report to Sam Newman, head of European DCM and Stephen Mehos, head of US DCM. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)