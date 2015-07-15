版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure says conversion ratio to 2019 notes adjusted

(Corrects headline to show conversion ratio has been adjusted)

July 15 July 15 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp : * Announces conversion ratio adjustment to convertible notes due 2019 * Says increase reflects impact of dividends paid * Says conversion ratio increased to 11.8273 shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

