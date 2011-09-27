On The Move: Macquarie Pvt Wealth hires from CIBC, HSBC

* Firm nearing 200 fin'l advisers, up from 125 in Jan 2010

* Hires first regional manager for Eastern Canada

* Expected to have big inflow of advisers next month

Sept 27 Macquarie Private Wealth said on Tuesday it has hired CIBC Wood Gundy veteran Tom Williams as its first regional manager for Eastern Canada, and former HSBC Securities staffer Brent Larkan as the head of its syndication desk.

Both of the hires are in nonrevenue-producing positions.

Williams managed two offices in the Toronto region for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's [CM.UL] full-service investment firm, where he worked for 16 years before joining Macquarie.

"The reason behind wanting a regional manager is that we are bursting at the seems," a spokesman for Macquarie said. "We are just about to go through 200 advisers nationally."

Australia-based Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) opened its Canadian wealth management shop at the beginning of last year with 125 financial advisers after closing a deal to buy Blackmont Capital from CI Financial (CIX.TO) for a little under C$100 million. [ID:nSP467404]

Macquarie said Larkan, who was formerly vice president of equity capital markets and syndication at HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc, would also be head of its public venture capital group.

HSBC (HSBA.L) sold its 120 adviser strong Canadian brokerage unit last week to National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) for C$206 million in cash. [ID:nS1E78J0W3]

Word within Macquarie Private Wealth is that next month, the firm will see its biggest inflow of advisers from other firms since its inception 20 months ago.

This weekend it is holding its second annual adviser conference in Blue Mountain, Ontario.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)