MOVES-Macquarie Securities names Christine Farkas head of U.S. equity research

Jan 5 Macquarie Securities, the institutional equities division of Australia-based Macquarie Group, appointed Christine Farkas head of U.S. equity research, effective Jan. 11.

Farkas, who will be based in New York, joins Macquarie from BMO Capital Markets, where she headed U.S. equity research.

Prior to BMO Capital Markets, she was a senior equity analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)