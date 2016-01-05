MOVES-Macquarie Securities names Christine Farkas head of U.S. equity research

BRIEF-L3 receives contract modification for N783 mortar fuze
* Has been awarded $32 million contract modification from u.s. Army to supply m783 point detonating/delay (pd/dly) mortar fuze Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Macquarie Securities, the institutional equities division of Australia-based Macquarie Group, appointed Christine Farkas head of U.S. equity research, effective Jan. 11.
Farkas, who will be based in New York, joins Macquarie from BMO Capital Markets, where she headed U.S. equity research.
Prior to BMO Capital Markets, she was a senior equity analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of resubmission of its Epinephrine pre-filled syringe NDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training solution contracts valued at more than c$250 million