Argentina's Banco Macro says Q1 net profit 457.9 mln pesos

BUENOS AIRES May 8 Banco Macro , one of Argentina's largest private banks, on Wednesday reported a net profit of 457.9 million pesos ($89.3 million) in the first quarter, up from 323.8 million pesos in the same period last year.

The figure came in above market expectations. A Reuters poll of four analysts had put the company's quarterly net profit at a median of 401 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 390 million to 411 million pesos.
