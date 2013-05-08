Argentina's Banco Macro says Q1 net profit 457.9 mln pesos

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
BUENOS AIRES May 8 Banco Macro , one of Argentina's largest private banks, on Wednesday reported a net profit of 457.9 million pesos ($89.3 million) in the first quarter, up from 323.8 million pesos in the same period last year.
The figure came in above market expectations. A Reuters poll of four analysts had put the company's quarterly net profit at a median of 401 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 390 million to 411 million pesos.
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.