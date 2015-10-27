UPDATE 1-Macrocure's cell therapy for wounds fails late study

(Adds details, CEO quote, share price)
Oct 27 Israeli biotechnology company Macrocure
Ltd said it would "analyze all strategic options" after
its cell therapy for hard-to-treat wounds failed a late-stage
U.S. study, pushing its shares down more than 50 percent after
the bell.
Macrocure's CureXcell, already in use in Israel, is a
formulation of living human white blood cells activated to
stimulate the healing and closure of wounds from the inside out.
Macrocure said on Tuesday that the drug did not meet the
main goal in patients with diabetic foot ulcers.
"We will analyze all strategic options for the company and
continue to focus on managing and conserving our existing cash,"
Chief Executive Nissim Mashiach said in a statement.
As of Sept. 30, Macrocure had a preliminary estimated and
unaudited cash balance of about $30 million and no debt
outstanding.
In the late-stage study, CureXcell did not show a
statistically significant proportion of subjects with complete
wound closure at 16 weeks and sustained complete closure for
four more weeks.
The results are a second blow in quick succession to
Macrocure, after an independent data and safety monitoring
committee said in August that it expects CureXcell to fail a
late-stage study in patients with venous leg ulcers.
The Petach Tikva, Israel-based company's shares were trading
at $1.95 on the Nasdaq after the bell on Tuesday.
