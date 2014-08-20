Macy's to pay $650,000 to resolve "shop-and-frisk" probe

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 20 Macy's Inc has agreed to
pay $650,000 to New York's attorney general and install a
monitor to resolve allegations that its security personnel
targeted minority shoppers.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, whose office
investigated several complaints from customers of the company's
flagship store in midtown Manhattan, also said Macy's would
adopt new anti-profiling policies, improve training and
designate a compliance expert to report to the attorney
general's office for the next three years.
The deal comes a week after Schneiderman's office reached a
$525,000 agreement with Barneys New York to resolve
similar "shop-and-frisk" allegations from minority customers.
"It is absolutely unacceptable - and it's illegal - for
anyone in New York to be treated like a criminal simply because
of the color of their skin," Schneiderman said in a statement.
In a statement, Macy's said it has also reached settlements
in principle with various shoppers who filed state and federal
lawsuits alleging discrimination.
Those complaints included a lawsuit filed by actor Rob Brown
of HBO's "Treme" claiming he was detained and handcuffed at the
store after purchasing a $1,300 gold watch.
"Our company's policies strictly prohibit any form of
discrimination or racial profiling and any occurrence of such
behavior will not be tolerated in our organization," the company
said.
The attorney general's office opened its investigation 18
months ago. Among other findings, the office said a review of
data provided by Macy's showed the store detained minorities at
significantly higher rates than white shoppers.
Macy's had previously operated under a consent decree
reached in 2005 with the attorney general's office to resolve
allegations that its security practices, including its
handcuffing policies, violated anti-discrimination laws. That
agreement ended in 2008.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Nick Zieminski)