BRIEF-New York state court revives some Macy's claims against JC Penney in Martha Stewart dispute

Feb 26 * New York state appeals court revives two claims by Macy's in litigation

accusing jc penney of interfering in Martha Stewart contract -- court

ruling * Appeals court says lower court judge erred in dismissing Macy's claims

accusing jc penney of contract interference and unfair competition * Appeals court agrees with lower court judge that Macy's did not deserve

punitive damages * Decision issued by New York state appellate division in Manhattan