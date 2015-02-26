版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五 00:47 BJT

BRIEF-New York state court revives some Macy's claims against JC Penney in Martha Stewart dispute

Feb 26 * New York state appeals court revives two claims by Macy's in litigation

accusing jc penney of interfering in Martha Stewart contract -- court

ruling * Appeals court says lower court judge erred in dismissing Macy's claims

accusing jc penney of contract interference and unfair competition * Appeals court agrees with lower court judge that Macy's did not deserve

punitive damages * Decision issued by New York state appellate division in Manhattan
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐