BRIEF-New York state court revives some Macy's claims against JC Penney in Martha Stewart dispute

BRIEF-CENTRAL FEDERAL CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01
* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 1ST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Feb 26 * New York state appeals court revives two claims by Macy's in litigation
accusing jc penney of interfering in Martha Stewart contract -- court
ruling * Appeals court says lower court judge erred in dismissing Macy's claims
accusing jc penney of contract interference and unfair competition * Appeals court agrees with lower court judge that Macy's did not deserve
punitive damages * Decision issued by New York state appellate division in Manhattan
* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 1ST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS
May 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named M&A co-head Gregg Lemkau and financing group chief Marc Nachmann as co-heads of the firm's global investment banking division, according to an internal memo on Monday.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates)