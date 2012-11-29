版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Macy's down in premarket after November sales, Q4 outlook

NEW YORK Nov 29 Macy's Inc : * Down 1.9 percent to $39.60 in premarket after November sales results, Q4 outlook

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐