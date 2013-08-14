Muted widening in Macy's CDS after second-quarter miss

Aug 14 (IFR) - Macy's reported a softer-than-expected
quarter. The retailer typically is an outperformer in the
retail CDS sector, and while market expectations for the second
quarter were already low bar, Macy's missed on earnings per
share, sales and guided lower for the second half of the year.
Comparable store sales declined 0.8% in the quarter while
EPS was 72c and sales were down 0.8% to USD6.07bn compared to
forecasts of 79c per share and USD6.26bn.
Macy's now expects same store sales to range from 2.5%
to 4% in the second half while full year 2013 sales are
anticipated at 2% to 2.9% versus its previous guidance of 3.5%.
EPS was cut to $3.80 to $3.90 compared to its prior view of
$3.90 to $3.95.
"We had planned our second quarter sales with a lower
increase than the first quarter because of a shift in a major
promotional event,"said Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren. "Even so,
second quarter sales performance was softer than anticipated,
and we are disappointed with the results. Even so, our
performance in the period, in part, reflects consumers'
continuing uncertainty about spending on discretionary items in
the current economic environment."
Bank of America Merrill Lynch characterized the quarter as a
"chink in the armor, but not a longer-term issue."
Synthetic spreads have seen a muted widening, while some of
its intermediate-dated cash instruments have marginally
decreased. This includes the 2.875s due February 15, 2023 which
are down to $91.26 from $91.624 on Tuesday. However, the
majority of Macy's bonds have not seen much activity in the
secondary market today.
Currently, five-year CDS is up 3bp to 93.5, which leaves the
maturity in the middle of a 3-month range, but 19.8% higher than
six months ago. The maturity has seen heavier than usual
dealings with flows biased wider, albeit two-way.
Macy's enjoyed a solid first quarter, but while comps were
up 3.8% in that period and in spite of negative weather impact,
the retailer did see weakness in consumer spending in both the
flagship and in Bloomingdales.
While there was an expectation in the second quarter for a
deceleration in sales due to promotions/ discounts, there is
also a wary undertone emerging as the higher end shopper is
perceived as being more cautious.
The company's CDS credit curves imply a mixed opinion with
longer-term structures such as 5s10s more bullish while
near-term curves like 3s5s impart a neutral view. While spreads
in these tenors have all tightened over the last 12-months, the
shorter-term view is pricing in some cloudiness as the
all-important back-to-school shopping season is underway and the
holiday season approaches.
Weakness in consumer spending is behind the pressure of a
credit like Macy's. However, as a staid investment grade entity,
its individual move wider in CDS will lag comparative peers and
be less visually striking.
The softness seen in the top line is likely to be offset by
prudent cost controls and store and online traffic is expected
to remain healthy. The message from CEO Lundgren about an
uncertainty in consumer spending and will be a key element to
look out for in the second half.