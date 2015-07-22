Macy's to expand same-day delivery to new U.S. markets, challenging Amazon

| CHICAGO/SAN FRANCISCO, July 22
CHICAGO/SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 Macy's Inc
is expanding same-day delivery to several new U.S. markets this
summer, one of the most aggressive pushes by a brick-and-mortar
retailer in an area dominated by e-commerce giant Amazon
, according to a Macy's official.
Macy's, the nation's largest department store chain, already
offers same-day delivery services in eight markets. By
partnering with Deliv, an Uber-like startup that uses a fleet of
contract drivers to pick up online orders from stores and malls,
the retailer has found a cost-effective way to expand, said the
Macy's official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The official said that the initial plan is to offer the
service in several more markets but there nay be additions later
this year, and that could take it ahead of Amazon - which
currently offers same-day delivery in 14 markets. Currently,
Macy's is offering the service in Houston, San Francisco, San
Jose, Seattle, Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles and New
Jersey. It couldn't be immediately ascertained which ones were
being added.
The department store company's efforts come as the "last
mile" - the final portion of a package's journey that takes it
from a retailer's warehouse or store to the customer's front
door - becomes the next battleground for retailers trying to
increase online sales. Macy's has one possible advantage over
Amazon in that it has 886 stores as of May 2 in the U.S. from
which to source products for delivery - meaning the packages
often have less distance to travel - against 50 fulfilment
centers and smaller distribution facilities run by Amazon.
But fast shipping is costly and most retailers who offer it
currently lose money on the service, warn logistics experts. For
example, analysts estimate that Amazon loses $1 billion to $2
billion a year on its U.S. Prime service, which promises
delivery within anything from one hour to two days. Amazon's net
shipping cost rose to $4.2 billion in 2014, up from $3.5 billion
a year earlier.
Macy's spokesman Jim Sluzewski confirmed the retailer's
plans to expand the service this year but declined to give
further details.
Faster delivery also becomes a differentiating factor when
new online retail sites like Jet.com, which launched on Tuesday,
promise to offer cheaper prices than Amazon. The startup, which
will charge $49 a year for membership, claims its consumers can
get the lowest price on anything they buy online, with the
trade-off of being relatively slow delivery service.
"RACE TO THE BOTTOM"
Even as Macy's rushes to extend fast delivery, many other
traditional retailers are far more cautious. The costs of
same-day delivery and ambivalence from many customers remain
concerns, analysts say.
Nordstrom Inc has offered same-day delivery for $15
since 2011, but the service is still only available in three
markets: Seattle and Bellevue in Washington state, and La Jolla
in California.
A January survey of 5,118 online shoppers by UPS and
Comscore found that 85 percent of people surveyed were willing
to wait five days or more for their delivery.
"The thing that's so perplexing about this last mile and
same day is that the consumers overwhelmingly prefer free
shipping over speed," said Satish Jindel, a logistics consultant
and president of SJ Consulting Group.
That could change, said David Bell, a professor of marketing
at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, and if
consumers became accustomed to same-day service, the result
would be an expensive "race to the bottom for retailers" who
would not be able to compete with Amazon on the delivery cost.
Macy's does not disclose how many items it has available for
same-day delivery, and Deliv will not say how many items it
carries for Macy's.
Amazon has more than a million products available for
same-day delivery.
Macy's charges its customers $5 for same-day delivery, but
it is unclear how much of its costs that covers. Deliv says its
rates for retailers are in line with the average $8 ground
delivery cost of carriers such as UPS and FedEx, but it was
unclear whether that's what it charges Macy's or whether it
takes a loss to offer the service to Macy's.
"It's very hard to compete with Amazon, but traditional
retailers have an advantage in that they already have all of
their inventory in place five miles from 90 percent of their
purchasing population at their stores," said Deliv CEO Daphne
Carmeli.
"This is one of those opportunities to out-Amazon Amazon,"
she said.
Although Macy's does not break out details of its online
sales or shipping costs, analysts assume the company is losing
money on the service once additional costs are taken into
account, including finding the product, getting the package
ready for delivery, and restocking expenses.
"Only the biggest of retailers that are capable will be able
to afford these operations," said Jarrett Streebin, the CEO of
EasyPost, a shipping startup. He estimated costs per package
could reach $20 or more with additional logistics processes and
staffing to handle the orders. "Who's willing to pay the bill?"
he asked.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale, Peter Henderson and Martin
Howell)