Macy's to hire 86,000 workers for holiday season

Sept 29 Department store operator Macy's Inc
said it planned to hire about 86,000 workers for the
holiday shopping season, up from about 83,000 last year.
Macy's said it would hire about 1,125 for its customer
service centers, about 3,000 for delivery and store pickup
services for online orders at Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores,
and more than 850 to support its holiday events such as the
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The company said it anticipated higher sales in its online
business and was hiring about 10,000 workers to fulfill online
orders at its megacenters, including in West Virginia, Arizona,
Portland, Tennessee and Connecticut.
Macy's hired about 6,600 seasonal workers last year for its
online order fulfillment centers.
Retailers make nearly a third of their annual sales and
generate almost 40 percent of their profits during the selling
season that starts a day after Thanksgiving and goes on until
early January.
Rival Kohl's Corp said this month that it would hire
more than 67,000 workers for the holiday shopping season, about
34 percent more than last season.
