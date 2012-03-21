Macy's ramps up efforts to woo younger shoppers

| March 21
March 21 Macy's Inc is aiming to win over
more teenagers and young adult shoppers.
The department store chain outlined a plan on Wednesday for
its buyers and planners to more quickly select and stock the
clothes and other items it offers to shoppers between the ages
of 13 and 30.
In addition to tweaking its organizational structure to
speed up decision-making, the retailer will also deepen its
assortment of brands aimed at a group of shoppers it sees as
crucial to its growth.
Last year, Macy's launched a private brand, Bar III, geared
toward people born in the 1980s and 1990s -- so-called
"Millennials" -- and has said the line has found favor with
shoppers. Other such private brands at Macy's include American
Rag and INC International Concepts.
Macy's plan comes at a time fast fashion chains Inditex's
Zara, Fast Retailing Co's Uniqlo, and H&M
, which offer affordable, trendy clothing and turn over
their assortments more quickly than traditional retailers, are
growing in the United States.
At an investor conference earlier this month, Macy's Chief
Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said it was important to win
Millennials.
But she said internal research found that while Macy's is on
their radar screen, it was not "the store of choice" for older
Millennials.
"That's a customer who buys lots of other things in the
store besides apparel" such as home products, makeup and
handbags, Hoguet said.
Macy's, which handily outperformed rivals J.C. Penney Co Inc
and Kohl's Corp in terms of sales gains last
year, has credited its My Macy's program, which allows regional
stores to cater to local tastes, for much of that success.
The retailer said My Macy's would help each store tailor the
selection aimed at Millennials at any given Macy's store.