Macy's stock could rise 20 percent -Barron's

April 29 Shares of retailer Macy's Inc are
undervalued and could rise another 20 percent after jumping 70
percent in the last year, Barron's said on Sunday.
The business weekly quoted respected investor Robert Olstein
as saying Chief Executive Officer Terry Lundgren has turned
Macy's around by slashing bureaucracy and implementing new sales
and distribution systems to respond to changes in customer
taste.
"We still believe Lundgren is one of the best managers in
retail and that shares are undervalued," Olstein, who runs a
money management firm outside New York, was quoted as saying by
Barron's.
Olstein said he believed Macy's stock was worth $49 per
share, or 20 percent above its recent level. It closed on Friday
at $41.18.
The weekly noted Macy's price/earnings multiple, based on
expected 12-month earnings, stands at 14.1, compared with a P/E
of 11.7 a year ago.
It said Lundgren was projecting a 10 percent-plus gain in
earnings this year and Macy's "has gotten its house in order"
following the 2005 acquisition of May Department Stores, which
along with the recession, helped saddle the company with $9
billion in debt.