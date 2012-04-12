Macy's CEO sees stores borrowing ideas from online

| TUCSON, Ariz., April 12
TUCSON, Ariz., April 12 Imagine a kiosk inside a
Macy's Inc store that pulls up customer reviews and lets
shoppers pay on the spot, or an electronic concierge in the
cosmetics section that can recommend skin care products across
brands in the store that can best help with a blemish.
These are some of the ideas inspired by how consumers shop
online that the department store chain is either developing or
planning to roll out further in its stores in the coming year.
"It's clear to me that the consumer likes shopping online,"
Macy's Chief Executive Terry Lundgren told Reuters on the
sidelines of the Global Retailing Conference in Tucson, Arizona.
"I am focused on how do we make them feel as comfortable and
ready to buy in our stores as they do online?"
Lundgren expects Macy's online sales to reach $2 billion
this year, after rising nearly 40 percent last year. That would
be about 7 percent of total company sales forecast by Wall
Street, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Industrywide,
about 11 percent of retail sales occur online.
Lundgren, who founded the retailing center at the University
of Arizona that is putting on the conference, did not want to
say how much higher that percentage could rise. Online sales and
in-store sales are both essential for each other, he said.
Macy's plans to have 292 of its more than 800 stores double
as distribution centers for online orders by the end of the year
in a bid to get products to customers more quickly as the
retailer competes with Amazon.com Inc. Currently only
23 Macy's stores also serve as distribution centers.
Peter Sachse, Macy's stores chief, told the conference that
the namesake chain's 130,000 sales staff have the technology in
their cash registers to "search and send," meaning that if a
product is not in store, a salesperson can look see if it's
available on macys.com or at one of the distribution centers and
land a sale. Macy's also operates Bloomingdale's.
He also said that by early next year, shoppers might be able
to use in-store "Nexus" kiosks to pull up customer reviews,
create a shopping list and put it on Facebook or another social
media service and compare notes with acquaintances.
Sachse, who was Macy's marketing chief before taking on his
new job in February, said retailers have no choice but to
embrace technology, noting industry statistics that seven in 10
smartphone owners comparison shop online while they are in a
store.
"Beauty Spot" kiosks, currently in a handful of Macy's
cosmetics sections in a pilot program, should appear in more
stores in the coming years. And in an effort to maintain sales
in smaller stores, Macy's is also working on an "Endless Aisle"
service that would show on a device, for example, all the
Michael Kors handbags available not just in that store
but across Macy's busine ss.
Lundgren said such efforts are essential to keeping pace.
"Not all boats are rising" for retailers in this recovery, he
said.