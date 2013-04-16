UPDATE 1-Macy's appeals ruling on Martha Stewart goods in Penney dispute

* Ruling allows Penney to sell unbranded Martha Stewart
goods
* Macy's says judge made "significant" errors
* Trial to resume Wednesday
NEW YORK, April 15 Macy's Inc has filed an
appeal challenging a judge's ruling that J.C. Penney Co Inc
can sell unbranded Martha Stewart goods in its stores
for now -- the latest salvo in a legal war between the two
retailers over rights to the domestic doyenne's products.
Justice Jeffrey Oing in Manhattan state court said on Friday
J.C. Penney could sell certain Martha Stewart-designed goods as
long as they don't carry her name. The decision was a reprieve
for the troubled retailer which has already had the products
manufactured and is storing them in warehouses. An analyst has
estimated the value of the goods at $100 million.
In Monday's court filing, Macy's said Oing "erred in several
significant respects."
Macy's sued J.C. Penney and Stewart's company, Martha
Stewart Living Omnimedia, in December 2011, after they
announced a deal to launch Martha Stewart stores within J.C.
Penney stores.
Macy's claimed it has the exclusive right to sell Martha
Stewart goods in certain categories such as bedding, bath and
tableware under a 2006 agreement that lasts through 2018.
Previously, Oing had barred J.C. Penney from selling the
disputed goods under a Martha Stewart label. His ruling on
Friday denied a request by Macy's to expand that ban to include
products that would be branded "JCP Everyday."
Representatives of J.C. Penney and Martha Stewart Living
Omnimedia did not respond to requests for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
Oing is overseeing a trial to determine whether Macy's
contract with Martha Stewart was breached. It resumed last week
after a month-long break, during which attempts at mediation
failed, and is scheduled to continue on Wednesday.
The battle has come at a trying time for the department
stores, particularly for J.C. Penney, which ousted its chief
executive Ron Johnson last week. On Monday, the department store
giant said it had borrowed $850 million from its $1.85 billion
revolving credit facility to help buy inventory as it revamps
its strategy after a failed turnaround.
Johnson had signed the deal with Martha Stewart's company as
a key part of his plan to reinvent J.C. Penney.
The cases are Macy's Inc v Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
Inc, 650197/2012, and Macy's Inc v J.C. Penney Corp,
652861/2012, New York State Supreme Court, New York County.