Macy's grills Martha Stewart over J.C. Penney deal

NEW YORK, March 5 Martha Stewart was questioned
in a New York state court on Tuesday over the terms of her
contract with Macy's, which the retailer says she broke when she
tried to sell cookware and other goods at rival J.C. Penney
stores.
Macy's lawyer Theodore Grossman asked the domestic diva what
she understood to be the essence of the contract. "The essence
was to create product for Macy's under the Martha Stewart
collection name," Stewart responded. "That was the essence of
the contract."
Grossman then played a clip from a deposition taken last
year in which Stewart was asked whether the essence was that her
products would not compete at stores that were downmarket from
Macy's. "That was my understanding," she said on that occasion.
The trial is over claims by Macy's that Martha Stewart
Living's agreement to sell certain products in J.C. Penney
stores violated an existing contract between MSLO and Macy's.
The question is central for all three companies operating in
an environment of struggling retail. Macy's Chief Executive
Terry Lundgren has testified that sales of Martha Stewart
products last year grew more than twice as much as the company's
as a whole. And J.C. Penney Chief Executive Ron Johnson said
Martha Stewart was vital to his company's turn around plan.
New York state Justice Jeffrey Oing has put in place a
temporary block that stops J.C. Penney from selling Martha
Stewart-branded products in categories that were deemed
exclusive in its contract with Macy's, such as cookware and
bedding.
J.C. Penney has since announced plans to sell those Martha
Stewart products under the "JCP Everyday" brand. Macy's says
that, too, violates its contract with Martha Stewart.
Questioning Martha Stewart, Grossman asked whether a person
who buys a cast-iron casserole designed by MSLO at one end of
the mall would be less likely to buy a casserole from the Martha
Stewart collection at Macy's.
"No, I don't think so," replied Stewart, who was dressed in
a brown skirt with matching vest and a cream colored shirt.
Grossman also asked Stewart about 2,500 new Martha Stewart
designs for J.C. Penney in April 2012, 900 of which were in
product categories deemed exclusive in the contract with Macy's.
"We were working under the specifics of our Macy's contract
and our Penny's contract and we thought we were allowed to do
such a thing," Stewart said.
Lundgren testified last week that Macy's took a "big risk"
on Martha Stewart after she was released in 2005 from prison
where she had served five months for lying about a stock trade.
Lundgren said Stewart did not tell him about her deal with
J.C. Penney until the night before it was announced. He said he
hung up on her and has not spoken to her since.
If the case is not over by Friday, Oing has said he could
consider expanding the preliminary injunction to include the
unbranded products. J.C. Penney has said it wants to stock them
before Mother's Day in May.
The trial consolidated Macy's cases against MSLO and
Penney's. The cases are Macy's Inc v Martha Stewart Living
Omnimedia Inc.n 650297/2012, and Macy's Inc. v J. C. Penney
Corp., 652861/2012, New York state Supreme Court, New York
County.