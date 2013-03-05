UPDATE 1-Martha Stewart defends J.C. Penney deal in Macy's trial

By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, March 5 Martha Stewart said on Tuesday
she was shocked that Macy's Inc had objected so strongly
when she signed a deal with rival retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc
.
Stewart was testifying in a trial over claims by Macy's that
her agreement to sell certain products in J.C. Penney stores
violated an existing contract to sell her products at Macy's.
Stewart said the J.C. Penney deal was an earnest, honest and
forthright business decision for her company, Martha Stewart
Living Omnimedia. "It just boggles my mind that we're
sitting here," she said.
Whether the J.C. Penney deal can go ahead is crucial to the
retailers. Macy's needs the Martha Stewart brand to drive
growth, while J.C. Penney has said Martha Stewart is essential
to its turnaround plan.
Under questioning on Tuesday, Stewart said she had been
disappointed that Macy's had failed to maximize her sales and
said J.C. Penney Chief Executive Ron Johnson's vision had
appealed to her. Macy's "kept us pretty static," she said.
Last week, Macy's Chief Executive Terry Lundgren said he
felt "sick to my stomach" when Stewart told him she was doing a
deal with J.C. Penney. He said Macy's took a chance on Stewart
when she came out of prison in 2005, where she had served time
for lying about a stock trade.
Asked by Macy's lawyer Theodore Grossman about the phone
call, Stewart said: "I was quite taken aback by his response and
then he hung up on me. I was kind of flabbergasted."
Lundgren had said Stewart seemed to be reading from a
document during the call. Stewart said she was aware of the
"talking points" but wasn't sure whether she had them in front
of her.
New York state Justice Jeffrey Oing has put in place a
temporary order that stops J.C. Penney from selling Martha
Stewart-branded products in categories that were deemed
exclusive in its contract with Macy's, such as cookware and
bedding.
J.C. Penney has since announced plans to sell those products
under the "JCP Everyday" brand. Macy's says that, too, violates
its contract with Martha Stewart.
Grossman asked Martha Stewart whether a person who buys a
cast-iron casserole or cutlery set designed by MSLO at one end
of a shopping mall would be less likely to buy one from the
Martha Stewart collection at Macy's at the other end.
"They might have two houses. They might have two kitchens,"
Stewart replied.
Stewart, 71, was dressed in a short brown skirt and matching
vest over a cream-colored shirt. She appeared stiff and tense
under Grossman's questions, but seemed to relax when Eric
Seiler, the lawyer for her company, took over.
In a light moment, Seiler misspoke when asking how Stewart
spends her time, using the words "do your time" instead. Stewart
replied, "I did my time," to laughter from the courtroom.
Susan Scafidi, a professor at Fordham University School of
Law, said the judge, who is hearing the case without a jury,
will ultimately decide that some products are exclusive to
Macy's while others are not.
"I think at the end of the day this is a contract case and
the judge knows that," Scafidi told Reuters Television. "And so
there probably will be some kind of a split decision based on
the details of the contract."
If the case is not over by Friday, Oing has said he could
consider expanding the preliminary injunction to include the
unbranded products. J.C. Penney has said it wants to stock them
before Mother's Day in May.
The trial consolidated Macy's cases against MSLO and
Penney's. The cases are Macy's Inc v Martha Stewart Living
Omnimedia Inc.n 650297/2012, and Macy's Inc. v J. C. Penney
Corp., 652861/2012, New York state Supreme Court, New York
County.