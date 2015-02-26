NY court revives Macy's claims vs JC Penney on Martha Stewart deal

BRIEF-CENTRAL FEDERAL CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01
* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 1ST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS
NEW YORK Feb 26 A New York state appeals court has revived two claims accusing JC Penney Co Inc of interfering improperly with a merchandising contract between Macy's Inc and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc .
In a decision on Thursday, the appeals court said a lower court judge erred last June in dismissing Macy's claims that J C Penney breached the confidentiality provisions of its contract with Martha Stewart, and that the alleged interference amounted to unlawful competition.
The appeals court let stand the judge's findings that J C Penney violated the "exclusivity" provision of the contract, and that Macy's was not entitled to punitive damages.
At issue was a 2011 agreement between J C Penney and Martha Stewart to sell a line of home goods bearing the name of the homemaking doyenne. Macy's claimed this violated an agreement it had struck five years earlier to sell similar products. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
May 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named M&A co-head Gregg Lemkau and financing group chief Marc Nachmann as co-heads of the firm's global investment banking division, according to an internal memo on Monday.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates)