Court temporarily blocks Penney from selling Martha Stewart goods

NEW YORK, April 16 A New York appeals judge on
Tuesday stopped J.C. Penney from selling certain Martha
Stewart goods until Thursday, when he is expected to decide
whether to extend the block while an appeal from Macy's Inc
is pending.
The decision is a reprieve for Macy's, after a trial judge
ruled on Friday that Penney could sell the items for now under
its "JCP Everyday" label as long as they do not bear Stewart's
name.
Macy's claims it has the exclusive right to sell Martha
Stewart goods in certain categories such as bedding, bath and
tableware under a 2006 agreement that lasts through 2018.
The retailer sued both rival Penney and Stewart's company,
Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, after they announced a
deal to launch Martha Stewart stores within Penney stores. The
trial resumes Wednesday.
Penney declined comment on Tuesday.