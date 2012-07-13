版本:
Macy's wins preliminary injunction against Martha Stewart

NEW YORK, July 13 A judge on Friday temporarily blocked plans by Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia to sell certain branded products at J.C. Penney stores.

The preliminary injunction was a win for Macy's, which has sued Martha Stewart claiming it has exclusive rights to sell some Martha Stewart products.

In issuing the preliminary injunction, New York state Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Oing said Macy's had shown likelihood of ultimate success.

