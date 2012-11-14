New Issue-Macy's sells $1 bln notes in two parts

Nov 14 Macy's Retail Holdings Inc on Wednesday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in a two-part sale, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The deal was increased in size from an initially planned $800 million. The notes are guaranteed by Macy's Inc Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MACY'S TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 2.875 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.862 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 2.891 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.30 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2043 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.62 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.323 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS