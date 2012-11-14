版本:
2012年 11月 15日 星期四

New Issue-Macy's sells $1 bln notes in two parts

Nov 14 Macy's Retail Holdings Inc on
Wednesday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in a
two-part sale, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The deal was increased in size from an initially planned
$800 million.
    The notes are guaranteed by Macy's Inc 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan
were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MACY'S

TRANCHE 1
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 2.875 PCT   MATURITY    02/15/2023   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.862   FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 2.891 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/20/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 130 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 4.30 PCT    MATURITY    02/15/2043   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.62    FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 4.323 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/20/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 160 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

