New Issue-Macy's sells $1 bln notes in two parts

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
Nov 14 Macy's Retail Holdings Inc on Wednesday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in a two-part sale, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The deal was increased in size from an initially planned $800 million. The notes are guaranteed by Macy's Inc Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MACY'S TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 2.875 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.862 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 2.891 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.30 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2043 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.62 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.323 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).