版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:58 BJT

Macy's cuts 2016 adjusted profit forecast as holiday sales weigh

Jan 4 Macy's Inc, the biggest U.S. department store operator, cut its 2016 adjusted profit forecast, largely due to weak holiday season sales.

The company's shares were down 8.9 percent at $32.63 in extended trading on Wednesday.

Macy's cut its adjusted profit forecast for the year ending Jan. 30 to $2.95-$3.10 per share from $3.15-$3.40 per share it previously expected.

The company said its comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis fell 2.1 percent in November and December. On an owned basis, comparable sales fell 2.7 percent during the period.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐