Macy's appoints real estate expert to board

March 22 Macy's Inc appointed William
Lenehan, an expert in real estate investments, to its board amid
investor pressure to monetize its real estate assets.
Shareholder Starboard Value LP has been pressuring Macy's
since July to spin off its real estate assets, which the hedge
fund estimates are valued at about $21 billion.
The assets include Macy's landmark properties Herald Square
and Union Square stores in New York.
Macy's said in November it was not exploring formation of a
real estate investment trust, but was seeking partnerships or
joint ventures for its flagship and mall-based stores.
It has also entered into partnerships with Tishman Speyer
and Starwood Capital Group for selling some floors of its
downtown Seattle store and Fulton Street store in Brooklyn.
Lenehan, 39, heads Four Corners Property Trust Inc,
the business which was separated by Olive Garden owner Darden
Restaurants Inc into a real estate investment trust in
November.
Starboard led a coup in 2014 to replace Darden's board and
spin off some of its restaurants and other properties into a
REIT.
"Bill will contribute to our board's expertise and working
knowledge on matters related to real estate, an important area
of activity as we work to create shareholder value through joint
ventures or other partnerships," Macy's Chief Executive Terry
Lundgren said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)