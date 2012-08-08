UPDATE 2-Macy's posts higher profit, raises earnings forecast

* 2nd-qtr profit 67 cents/shr, tops Street view 64 cents
* Now sees fiscal-year profit of $3.30-$3.35/share
* Shares up 3.2 percent in premarket trade
Aug 8 Macy's Inc reported a
higher-than-expected second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped
by cost controls and strong sales in July, and the department
store chain raised its full-year profit forecast.
Macy's shares were up 3.2 percent to $38.20 in premarket
trading.
As previously reported, second-quarter sales rose 3 percent
to $6.12 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key
industry metric known as same-store sales, also rose 3 percent.
Same-store sales were below the retailer's forecast for a
3.5 percent jump. Chief Executive Terry Lundgren blamed "a soft
economy," less spending by foreign tourists, and disruptions
caused by the ongoing $400 million makeover of Macy's iconic
Manhattan flagship store.
But the chain's sales improved in July, beating
expectations, and Lundgren said he was confident Macy's could
win market share heading toward the holiday season.
His confidence comes as rival J.C. Penney Co Inc
continues to work on a massive overhaul, which has confused
shoppers and led sales at that chain to plunge.
Macy's reported net income of $279 million, or 67 cents a
share, for the quarter that ended July 28, up 15.8 percent from
$241 million, or 55 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts'
average forecast was 64 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Macy's, which also owns the upscale Bloomingdale's chain,
has handily outperformed competitors J.C. Penney and Kohl's Corp
, whose shoppers have been quicker to pull back on
spending.
Macy's raised its full-year profit outlook by 5 cents per
share and now expects to earn $3.30 to $3.35 per share. It left
its forecast for same-store sales unchanged at a rise of 3.7
percent.
The retailer said it would interrupt the remodeling of its
flagship Herald Square store during the holiday season so as not
to impede shopping.