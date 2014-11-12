Macy's reports higher profit as costs fall

Nov 12 Macy's Inc reported a 23 percent rise in third-quarter profit as lower costs boosted its margins.

The company said net income rose to $217 million, or 61 cents per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 1 from $177 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Selling, general and administrative expenses fell a little more than 4 percent in the quarter, helping operating margin rise to 6.8 percent from 5.7 percent a year earlier.

Macy's, which also owns the high-end Bloomingdale's chain, said net sales fell to $6.2 billion from $6.3 billion.

Same-store sales, excluding licensed businesses, shrank 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)