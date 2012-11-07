BRIEF-Macy's CFO says Sandy weighs on November sales

BRIEF-Arkema SA says doubled capacity of Kepstan PEKK product line in France
Arkema sa says doubled capacity of their kepstan pekk product line in france
Nov 7 Macy's Inc : * CFO: "were it not for hurricane sandy, we would be even more optimistic about
the fourth quarter." * CFO: "we do anticipate that our November sales will be negatively impacted by
the storm" * CFO expects continued pressure on gross margin as a result of the free
delivery
NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes