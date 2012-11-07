版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四

BRIEF-Macy's CFO says Sandy weighs on November sales

Nov 7 Macy's Inc : * CFO: "were it not for hurricane sandy, we would be even more optimistic about

the fourth quarter." * CFO: "we do anticipate that our November sales will be negatively impacted by

the storm" * CFO expects continued pressure on gross margin as a result of the free

delivery

