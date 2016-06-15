New York Macy's workers threaten strike over health plan, pay

| June 15
June 15 Macy's Inc is preparing for a
possible strike over healthcare and pay by 5,000 workers at four
New York locations, including its flagship store on Manhattan's
Herald Square.
Workers of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union
will walk off the job if a deal is not reached by midnight on
Thursday. The workers are demanding a more affordable health
plan, pay increases and changes to scheduling and commissions
policies.
Both the department store chain and the union said they were
still negotiating on Wednesday.
"Macy's needs to put into place a new contract that
addresses the needs of workers who are central to the company's
profitability," Stuart Appelbaum, president of the union, said
in a statement. "If Macy's does not negotiate in good faith
today, we will have no choice but to strike at midnight."
The union said that they have support from "countless
leaders and allies" in New York and across the country,
including Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. The union said
it recently met with Clinton and de Blasio to discuss the Macy's
negotiations.
"With the deadline to reach an agreement nearing, we are
continuing to negotiate, in good faith," the company said in a
statement. "While many of the issues are resolved and off the
table, there are still serious issues that have yet to be
resolved."
Macy's said it has placed newspaper ads seeking temporary
workers to minimize disruption from a strike and the union has
asked them to stop running the ads.
There has not been a strike at Macy's in New York for over
40 years, the union said.
In addition to the store overlooking Herald Square on West
34th Street, the contract covers workers at Macy's locations in
the Bronx, Queens and White Plains.
(Reporting by Melissa Fares; editing by Anna Driver and Tom
Brown)