Macy's reaches tentative deal with workers to avert strike

June 16 The largest local association representing workers of Macy's Inc said it reached a tentative agreement with the department store operator for a new four-year contract, averting a strike that was set to begin on Thursday.

Workers belonging to Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union had threatened to walk off the job if a deal was not reached by midnight on Thursday.

The workers are demanding a more affordable health plan, pay increases and changes to scheduling and commissions policies.

The labor association, which represents workers at the company's flagship Herald Square store and at Macy's locations in the Bronx, Queens and White Plains, said in a Facebook post that it had reached a deal. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)