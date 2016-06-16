Macy's reaches tentative deal with workers to avert strike

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 The largest local association representing workers of Macy's Inc said it reached a tentative agreement with the department store operator for a new four-year contract, averting a strike that was set to begin on Thursday.
Workers belonging to Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union had threatened to walk off the job if a deal was not reached by midnight on Thursday.
The workers are demanding a more affordable health plan, pay increases and changes to scheduling and commissions policies.
The labor association, which represents workers at the company's flagship Herald Square store and at Macy's locations in the Bronx, Queens and White Plains, said in a Facebook post that it had reached a deal. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.