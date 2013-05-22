Political uncertainty could slow Madagascar's economy- minister

| ANTANANARIVO
ANTANANARIVO May 22 Madagascar's economic
growth could be hit by uncertainty surrounding elections
scheduled for the second half of the year, the country's finance
minister said.
Hery Rajaonarimampianina told Reuters that the economy is
currently growing in line with forecasts for a 2.8 percent
expansion in 2013, while inflation was expected to average about
9 percent this year, up from 7 or 8 percent now.
Madagascar has yet to fully recover from a crisis in 2009
when President Andry Rajoelina seized power. The turmoil that
followed scared away foreign investors and hurt the vital
tourism industry, slowing growth sharply.
Rajoelina has now created fresh concerns by putting his name
forward this month to run for the presidency in July after
earlier agreeing not to under pressure from regional powers.
"Political visibility or political stability is important
for the economy," the minister said, adding the economy was not
immune from the "vicissitudes" of politics related to elections
that could hit performance in the second half.
"It could be that there is a slowdown" if elections did not
pass off smoothly, he said. "This could have a fiscal impact on
revenue and expenditure," he added.
If there is no clear winner in the July vote, a second round
will be held in September alongside a parliamentary poll.
The president said he would stand after the wife of former
President Marc Ravalomanana, who went into self-imposed exile
after Rajoelina ousted him, put her name forward for the poll.
Rajoelina said it was a ploy to bring the ex-leader back.
The African Union has said it would not recognise Rajoelina
as Madagascar's president if he won, which prompted France and
the European Union to say they were suspending funding of the
election, Madagascar's election commission (CENIT) said.
The commission said those moves could disrupt vote plans.
The World Bank said last year it expected growth of 2.6
percent in 2013 and 4.3 percent next year, adding growth in 2014
is expected to pick up once the $5.5 billion Ambatovy nickel
mine goes into production.
Canada's Sherritt International Corp and its partners
received permission in September to begin output at what will be
one of the world's biggest nickel mines.