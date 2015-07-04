CORRECTED-Exxon Mobil ends oil exploration in Madagascar after poor finds -minister

(Corrects name of source in paragraph 6 to Lalaharisaina)
ANTANANARIVO, July 3 Exxon Mobil Corp
has ended its oil exploration in Madagascar after disappointing
findings in its off-shore blocks, the Malagasy Mining and
Petroleum Minister said on Friday.
The U.S. company had no immediate comment.
Exxon's affiliates resumed exploration in Madagascar in 2013
after a four-year pause due to a force majeure declared after
the 2009 coup on the Indian Ocean island.
"Exxon has left Madagascar because it was not convinced by
the potential of the oilfield," Minister Joeli Valerien
Lalaharisaina told Reuters.
"The potential is not yet defined, but the results of
investigations have shown that the oilfield was not interesting
for a company of Exxon Mobil's scale."
Lalaharisaina said medium-sized explorers may be interested
in taking over the blocks.
Exxon has three production-sharing licences in Madagascar,
which has no proven offshore hydrocarbon reserves but shares a
maritime boundary with Mozambique where huge deposits of natural
gas have been found.
Madagascar has courted foreign investors in the hope direct
investment can boost economic growth in a country where
discontent over unemployment and frequent power cuts has stoked
anger.
However, the World Bank and donors say the government has
struggled impose vital reforms needed to get the economy on a
more stable footing.
(Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; writing by Drazen Jorgic)