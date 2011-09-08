Madagascar replaces top oil, mines official

* The change risks undermining foreign investor confidence

* Company finds natural gas in southwest of the island

By Alain Iloniaina

ANTANANRIVO, Sept 8 Madagascar has replaced a top oil and mining official at a time the Indian Ocean island, mired in political turmoil since 2009, is trying to ramp up foreign interest in its hydrocarbon and mineral reserves.

The replacement of Joeli Lalaharisaina, general director of the Office of National Mines and Strategic Industries (OMNIS), however, risks undermining foreign investor confidence in President Andry Rajoelina'a administration.

Industry experts said he was considered a talented technocrat with a clean track record in a country where corruption is rife, but who had been at odds with the government's handling of new concessions.

Rajoelina's coup in March 2009 badly hurt Madagascar's image abroad, after former leader Marc Ravalomanana had opened the doors to major multinational companies such as oil majors Total and Exxon Mobil .

"Joeli Lalaharisaina officially retired a year ago but his position was extended. It's only now that he has been replaced," said Clovis Velonarivo, director general of hydrocarbons in the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons.

Lalaharisaina declined to comment.

He was replaced by Bonaventure Rasoanaivo, who was an auditor within OMNIS previously.

OMNIS was set up in the mid 1970s to promote and develop the oil and mineral sectors on the world's fourth largest island.

Separately, the government announced that exploration group Madagascar Southern Petroleum had struck natural gas in the southwest of the island and would carry out further studies to determine the size of reserves.

"The company has confirmed that natural gas at a high pressure was recorded at a drilling well in bloc 3112," said a statement from the Hydrocarbons and Mines Ministry late on Wednesday.

"When burned, the gas gives off a blue flame. That is seen as a sign that the gas is of a good quality," it said.

The gas was struck at a depth of 2,755 metres. Drilling will now be extended to 3,000 metres.

Madagascar is exploiting deposits of coal, uranium, chrome, nickel, cobalt and ilmenite.

Total has said it expects to start producing heavy oil at the onshore Bemolanga oilfield by 2019, while Houston-based Madagascar Oil could see production by 2015 at a second heavy oil project at Tsimiroro. (Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by David Clarke)