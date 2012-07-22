Madagascar arrests rebels in camp mutiny, shot captain dies

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q3 earnings per share $0.13
* Kewaunee Scientific Corp- order backlog is at $106.9 million at January 31, 2017, as compared to $95.2 million at January 31, 2016
ANTANANARIVO, July 22 Madagascar's security forces have arrested a number of mutineers inside a military camp the rebels had taken over earlier on Sunday, the army said.
"Security forces are carrying out a sweep of the camp. Arrests have taken place but we do not know yet how many mutineers have been arrested," said the head of the army's communication service, Philibert Ratovonirina.
He said an army captain who had been sent in to negotiate with the mutineers but had been shot by them had died of his wounds.
* Kewaunee Scientific Corp- order backlog is at $106.9 million at January 31, 2017, as compared to $95.2 million at January 31, 2016
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday and the Dow snapped a 12-day winning streak as investors awaited President Donald Trump's address to Congress, while a disappointing profit outlook from Target dragged down retailers.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a live TV service in the next few months that offers the four major U.S. broadcast networks plus cable channels, YouTube Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki said on Tuesday.