Madison set to receive bids for KraussMaffei-sources

FRANKFURT, July 27 Private equity investor
Madison Capital expects tentative bids for German machinery
group KraussMaffei by mid-August, two people familiar with the
transaction told Reuters.
The investor, advised by Goldman Sachs, hopes to
fetch as much as 700 million euros ($860 million) in the sale,
the people said.
Several strategic players and private equity groups are
interested and are expected to place an offer, they added.
KraussMaffei, a maker of machinery for processing plastics,
is another example in a growing list of medium-sized European
companies being put up for sale, as buyout groups scour their
portfolios for sell-off candidates.
Despite tight financing conditions due to the euro zone
crisis, banks remain willing to lend for buyouts of businesses
they know well and have seen perform well under previous private
equity owners.
Among others, Canada-based Husky is expected to place a bid
for KraussMaffei, one person familiar with the industry said.
Its owner, investor Berkshire Partners, could opt to combine the
two machinery makers and later list it on the stock exchange,
the person said.
KraussMaffei may also attract interest from Swiss rival
Sidel, Japan's Fanuc Robotics and U.S.-based JSW Plastics
Machinery.
Separately, several private equity groups are likely to
place tentative bids.
KraussMaffei, with a workforce of about 4,000 people,
generated sales of just over 900 million euros and a profit in
its financial year 2010/11 ending in September.
It traces its roots to a locomotives maker in 1838. The
company later specialised in defence products and spun off its
plastics technology into a separate unit, which in 1992 became a
part of steel group Mannesmann.
After the breakup of Mannesmann in 2000, the Krauss-Maffei
plastics and rubber machinery operations became part of a joint
venture of Siemens and KKR. Madison Capital
acquired the business in 2006.
In 2008, plans to list KraussMaffei on the stock exchange
had been scrapped.
KraussMaffei, Goldman Sachs, Husky and Fanuc declined to
comment, while Madison, Sidel and JSW were not immediately
available for comment.