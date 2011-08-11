Madoff trustee sues Abu Dhabi sovereign fund

* $300 mln sought from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

* Money said to come from Fairfield Sentry feeder fund

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Aug 11 The trustee seeking money for victims of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme has filed a $300 million lawsuit against the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds.

In a complaint on Thursday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, the trustee Irving Picard said the fund withdrew the money from Fairfield Sentry Ltd, a "feeder fund" that had funneled nearly all its client assets to Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC.

Picard, who is liquidating the Madoff firm, said he has authority under U.S. law to recover the $300 million transferred to the Abu Dhabi fund from Fairfield Sentry in 2005 and 2006.

While the Abu Dhabi fund does not disclose its net worth, the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute estimates that sum at $627 billion, making it the largest sovereign wealth fund in the Middle East, Picard said.

Neither the Abu Dhabi fund nor a spokesman immediately responded to requests late on Thursday for comment.

In May, Picard reached a $1 billion settlement with Fairfield Sentry liquidators and two other funds affiliated with Fairfield Greenwich Group, the largest feeder of cash to Madoff's Ponzi scheme. [ID:nN09259407]

This settlement reduced claims that Fairfield Sentry liquidators had against a fund that Picard administers for former Madoff customers, potentially allowing higher payouts.

Picard had filed roughly 1,050 lawsuits seeking more than $103 billion for Madoff victims. A federal judge threw out $8.6 billion of those claims last month in a case against HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI) and others.

Madoff, 73, is serving a 150-year sentence in a North Carolina federal prison after pleading guilty in March 2009 to running an estimated $65 billion fraud.

The case is Picard v. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-ap-02493. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Additional reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Carol Bishopric)