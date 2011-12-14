CORRECTED-Madoff trustee sues C. Suisse, Baer and Falcon

* Trustee alleges banks received transfers from Madoff
feeders
* Picard has recovered around half Madoff client losses
ZURICH, Dec 14 - The trustee liquidating convicted
fraudster Bernard Madoff's companies is suing Credit Suisse
for $375 million, money which he said was transferred
to the bank but belongs to the estate of Madoff's collapsed
businesses.
The filing, on Dec. 12, followed claims of $38.7 million and
$37.3 lodged respectively against Swiss private banks Falcon,
formerly AIG Private bank before it was sold by the U.S.
insurer, and Julius Baer on Dec. 8.
All the claims refer to transfers from Connecticut-based
Fairfield Sentry, the largest Madoff feeder fund which
reportedly had assets under management of close to $7 billion
prior to the collapse of Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
"While we are still reviewing the complaint, there is no
allegation that CS did anything wrong," Credit Suisse said in a
statement.
"This is simply another of the numerous claims the Trustee
has filed in an attempt to claw back further funds and is
subject to legal defenses."
Julius Baer said it does not comment on reports of alleged
or pending proceedings. Falcon also declined to comment.
In August the trustee, Irving Picard, filed a $2 billion
claim against UBS and related defendants, accusing the bank of
aiding the fraud by sponsoring foreign feeder funds, including
Luxalpha SICAV, lending them "an aura of legitimacy."
But that claim was tossed out by a U.S. judge, who said
Picard had no power to pursue common law claims against the
banks, adding that such claims properly belong to former Madoff
customers.
As of Sept. 30, Picard said he had recovered or entered into
agreements to recover some $8.7 billion, or around 50 percent of
the approximately $17.3 billion estimated to have been lost by
Madoff customers who filed claims.