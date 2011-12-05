Ernst & Young sued for $900 mln over Madoff

* Ernst & Young accused of negligence, malpractice
* Union Bancaire Privee set up Madoff feeder fund M-Invest
* Lawsuit filed by M-Invest liquidators
* M-Invest, Union Bancaire Privee reached $500 mln accord
Dec 5 Ernst & Young LLPhas been sued
for $900 million by the liquidators of a fund that once
funneled money to the now-imprisoned swindler Bernard Madoff.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of M-Invest Ltd, accused Ernst
& Young of negligence, professional malpractice and breach of
contract over its audits for M-Invest from 2003 through 2007,
court papers show.
Union Bancaire Privee, a private Swiss bank, created the
M-Invest "feeder fund" solely to invest client assets with
Madoff's firm, Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC.
An Ernst & Young spokesman did not immediately return calls
seeking comment on Monday. Eric Seiler, a lawyer for the
liquidators of M-Invest, also did not immediately return a
call.
Irving Picard, the trustee liquidating Madoff's firm and
seeking money for his victims, reached a $500 million
settlement with Union Bancaire and M-Invest a year ago. That
accord won bankruptcy court approval last January.
The liquidators of Cayman Islands-based M-Invest filed
their lawsuit on Sunday in New York State Supreme Court in
Manhattan.
Madoff, 73, was arrested in December 2008. He is serving a
150-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to running a
giant Ponzi scheme.
The case is M-Invest Ltd. v. Ernst & Young LLP, New York
State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 653353/2011.