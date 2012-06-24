UPDATE 3-Merkin settles Madoff-related lawsuit with New York

By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, June 24 Money manager Ezra Merkin has
agreed to pay $410 million to settle a lawsuit brought by New
York state that accused Merkin of secretly steering client money
to Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff, according to New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman.
"By holding Mr. Merkin accountable, this settlement will
help bring justice," Schneiderman said in a statement on
Sunday. "We have recovered over $400 million for the investors
and charities that were harmed by history's largest Ponzi
scheme."
Justice Richard Lowe of New York state court signed off on
the settlement on Friday, Schneiderman's office said.
Under the agreement, Merkin will pay $405 million to
compensate investors over three years, Schneiderman's office
said. The other $5 million will go to the state.
Attorney Andy Levander, who represents Merkin, said in
statement Merkin "is pleased to have achieved a resolution that
is fair to his investors, many of whom are friends and
institutions that he and his family have cared about deeply."
Investors may receive over 40 percent of their losses,
Schneiderman's office said. Those who did not know Merkin was
sending their money to Madoff will get more.
The settlement does not resolve a separate case brought
against Merkin by Irving Picard, the trustee seeking money for
all of Madoff's victims. Picard is trying to claw back $500
million that Merkin and his funds withdrew from accounts with
Madoff.
Amanda Remus, a spokeswoman for Picard, did not respond to
an email seeking a comment on the status of any settlement talks
with Merkin over Picard's lawsuit.
The New York lawsuit, brought in 2009, said Merkin
"recklessly" fed some $2.4 billion from investors in his funds
into Madoff's Ponzi scheme, while claiming he actively managed
their money.
Merkin held himself out as an "investing guru" and collected
more than $470 million in management and other fees while he was
really a "master marketer," the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit accused Merkin of self-dealing, reckless conduct
and gross negligence.
Charities and other nonprofits are among those whose funds
went to Madoff through Merkin without their knowledge.
Merkin, a graduate of Columbia College and Harvard Law
School, was a trustee, along with Madoff, of Yeshiva University,
a Jewish university in New York. The university lost $110
million to Madoff.
Merkin resigned as nonexecutive chairman of GMAC LLC, the
financing arm of General Motors, after the Madoff scandal. GMAC
is now Ally Financial.
Madoff pleaded guilty in March 2009 to perpetrating the
largest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history and is serving a 150-year
prison sentence.
Picard has recovered or entered into agreements to recover
more than $9 billion, over half the $17.3 billion in principal
estimated lost by Madoff customers who filed claims, according
to the trustee's website.
The New York case is New York v. Merkin New York state
Supreme Court, No. 450879/2009.
The trustee case is Irving H. Picard v J. Ezra Merkin, et
al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York,
No. 08-01789.