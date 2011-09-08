UPDATE 1-US judge rejects an HSBC settlement in Madoff case

* Judge: $62.5 mln accord not fair, reasonable or adequate
* Investors in Thema fund said to lose $312 mln
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 7 A Manhattan federal judge
rejected HSBC Holdings Plc's (HSBA.L) proposed $62.5 million
settlement with investors in an Irish fund that lost money in
Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
In a ruling on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Richard
Berman said the accord announced June 7 "is not fair,
reasonable or adequate -- even at this preliminary stage" to
investors in Thema International Fund Plc.
HSBC said it had acted as a custodian to the fund, and
provided administration and other services. It was sued in
January 2009, one month after Madoff's fraud was uncovered.
Berman said the accord had several "obvious deficiencies."
Among these were inadequate disclosure of legal costs, and the
setting aside of a $10 million "reserve" for legal fees and
expenses for investors to pursue claims against non-settling
defendants outside the United States.
The judge said he would consider a revised accord, and
"generally favors the voluntary settlement of matters before
it, including the settlement of purported class actions."
"We are disappointed that the Court did not grant
preliminary approval at this time," Frank Bottini, a lawyer for
lead plaintiff Neville Seymour Davis, said in an email.
"We are optimistic that we can address the Court's concerns
and that the settlement will eventually be approved," he said.
Rob Sherman, an HSBC spokesman, had no immediate comment.
HSBC in June estimated that Thema investors lost about $312
million. It also said various funds it serviced transferred a
net $4.3 billion to Madoff's firm during the period it serviced
those funds.
Irving Picard, the trustee seeking money for Madoff
victims, accused HSBC in a separate lawsuit of ignoring "red
flags" about Madoff's fraud.
A different federal judge, Jed Rakoff, in July voided about
$6.6 billion of Picard's claims against HSBC, saying the
trustee lacked authority to bring them. [ID:nN1E76R1YD]
Madoff, 73, pleaded guilty to running his Ponzi scheme in
March 2009, and is serving a 150-year prison sentence.
The case is In re: Herald, Primeo, and Thema Securities
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 09-00289.
