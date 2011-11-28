HSBC proposes amended settlement in Madoff case

* Investors in Thema fund said to lose $312 mln
* Settlement still allows recovery of up to $62.5 mln
* Judge: original accord not fair, reasonable or adequate
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 28 HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) has proposed
a revised $62.5 million settlement with investors in an Irish
fund that lost money in Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme, after a
U.S. judge rejected an earlier accord.
The British bank said the revised settlement for investors,
in Thema International Fund Plc, addresses issues raised by
U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan, who on Sept. 7
called the original accord "not fair, reasonable or adequate."
Berman said that accord had several "obvious deficiencies,"
including inadequate disclosure of legal costs and the setting
aside of a $10 million reserve for legal fees and expenses for
investors to pursue claims against non-settling defendants
outside the United States. [ID:nN1E76R1YD]
HSBC had acted as a custodian to the Thema fund, and
provided administration and other services. It has estimated
that Thema investors lost about $312 million, and that various
funds that the bank serviced transferred a net $4.3 billion to
Madoff's firm during the period it serviced those funds.
According to the revised settlement, the total payout to
investors would range from $52.5 million to $62.5 million,
depending on how many investors choose not to join the accord.
Lawyers for the investors will seek court approval for fees
equal to 18 percent of the gross settlement fund.
Frank Bottini, a lawyer for lead plaintiff Neville Seymour
Davis, did not immediately respond on Monday to requests for
comment.
HSBC was sued in January 2009, one month after Madoff's
fraud was uncovered.
Irving Picard, the trustee seeking money for Madoff
victims, accused HSBC in a separate lawsuit of ignoring "red
flags" about Madoff's fraud.
A different federal judge, Jed Rakoff, in July threw out
much of his case, saying the trustee lacked authority to bring
about $6.6 billion of claims. [nN1E76R1YD]
Madoff, 73, pleaded guilty to running his Ponzi scheme in
March 2009 and is serving a 150-year prison sentence.
The case is In re: Herald, Primeo, and Thema Securities
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 09-00289.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)