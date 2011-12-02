Madoff trustee can appeal JPMorgan $19 bln loss

* Trustee plans appeal to US appeals court in New York
* More than $19 billion in claims dropped out
By Jonathan Stempel
Dec 1 The trustee seeking money for Bernard
Madoff's victims won the right to immediately appeal a ruling that
took away more than $19 billion of his claims against JPMorgan
Chase & Co , Madoff's main bank for two decades.
U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan last month
took away all but $425 million of trustee Irving Picard's $19.9
billion lawsuit against the largest U.S. bank.
McMahon found that Picard, as trustee for the estate of
Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, lacked power to bring
a variety of claims against the bank for harm caused to former
Madoff customers.
Instead, the judge said, those claims belonged to the
customers themselves. At least two lawsuits on behalf of some of
those customers have since been filed.
Rather than pursue what remained of his case in a federal
bankruptcy court, Picard reached an agreement with JPMorgan this
week to allow an appeal of McMahon's ruling to the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals in New York.
"Counsel for all parties agreed to seek expedited treatment
for any appeal," McMahon wrote by hand in an order made public on
Thursday.
Picard has said an immediate appeal would provide "much needed
finality" as to whether his claims are viable, and could even make
a settlement more likely.
JPMorgan has said it will defend its case, and maintained that
there was no showing that anyone at the bank knew of Madoff's
Ponzi scheme.
Madoff, 73, is serving a 150-year prison term.
Rulings against Picard by McMahon and her colleague Jed
Rakoff, if they survive on appeal, have wiped out roughly
one-third of the trustee's more than $103 billion of asserted
claims against banks and other defendants.
Picard has said he has recovered $8.7 billion for former
Madoff customers, excluding a $326 million agreement reached last
month with the Internal Revenue Service.
The case is Picard v. JPMorgan Chase & Co, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-00913.