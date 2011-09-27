UPDATE 3-Judge narrows $1 bln Madoff case vs NY Mets owners

* All but two claims thrown out in $1 billion lawsuit
* Trustee can seek principal by showing willful blindness
By Jonathan Stempel and Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Sept 27 A federal judge narrowed a $1
billion lawsuit against owners of the New York Mets baseball
team by the trustee seeking money for Bernard Madoff's victims,
and cast skepticism on how much might ultimately be recovered.
Tuesday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in
Manhattan could help the trustee, Irving Picard, force Mets
owners to turn over their alleged $300 million of "fictitious
profits" from investing with Bernard L. Madoff Investment
Securities LLC, where they were once customers.
But he said Picard could pursue $700 million of principal
from the owners, including Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz, only by
proving they "willfully blinded themselves" to "red flags" of
Madoff's epic Ponzi scheme, reflecting a lack of good faith.
Team owners had sought to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming
they did not suspect Madoff was running a Ponzi scheme, and
never bought insurance to protect themselves against fraud.
The lawsuit has threatened the owners' hold on the Mets,
which are losing tens of millions of dollars a year, prompting
them to try selling part of the Major League Baseball team.
Talks to secure a $200 million minority investment from
Greenlight Capital hedge fund manager David Einhorn broke down
three weeks ago. [ID:nNN1E7800R]
A spokeswoman for Picard said the trustee had no comment
pending a "thorough evaluation" of the opinion. Lawyers for the
Mets owners were not available for comment.
Mario Cuomo, the former New York governor mediating the
dispute, also had no immediate comment.
Rakoff dismissed nine of 11 counts in what he facetiously
called Picard's "short and plain" 373-page complaint against
Wilpon, Katz and others at their firm Sterling Equities.
One surviving claim alleges actual fraud, and the other
would subordinate the defendants' claims against the Madoff
firm's bankruptcy estate to other creditor claims. Among the
dismissed claims were some alleging "constructive fraud."
Rakoff ordered both sides to appear at a hearing Wednesday
to discuss what is next in the case. He indicated last month
that a trial could begin in March. [ID:nN1E77I1Q8]
HARD TO INVESTIGATE
But in his ruling, Rakoff said the trustee could face an
uphill fight to show that Wilpon and Katz failed to act in good
faith, and intentionally turned a blind eye to Madoff's fraud.
"If, simply confronted with suspicious circumstances, (an
investor) fails to launch an investigation of his broker's
internal practices -- and how could he do so anyway? -- his
lack of due diligence cannot be equated with a lack of good
faith," the judge wrote.
Summarizing Picard's amended complaint filed on March 18,
Rakoff said the trustee sought to hold Mets owners responsible
for their alleged pursuit of "substantial short-term profits,"
even as they tried to curb risk by considering fraud insurance
and creating their own hedge fund to limit exposure.
"Although the defendants vehemently deny these
accusations," Rakoff wrote, "the amended complaint, while less
than overwhelming in this regard, pleads sufficient allegations
to survive a motion to dismiss so far as this claim of willful
blindness is concerned."
Picard has filed more than 1,050 lawsuits on behalf of
former Madoff customers seeking in excess of $94 billion.
Rakoff oversees the largest of these lawsuits, a $58.8
billion case against defendants including Bank Medici AG
founder Sonja Kohn and Italy's UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI).
Another judge is reviewing Picard's $19.9 billion case
against JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), once Madoff's main bank.
Madoff, 73, is serving a 150-year prison term. He pleaded
guilty in March 2009 to running his Ponzi scheme.
The case is Picard v. Katz et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-03605.
