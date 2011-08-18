UPDATE 3-Madoff trustee adds claims in $2 bln UBS lawsuit

* UBS misled SEC, Luxembourg regulator -- trustee Picard
NEW YORK, Aug 17 The trustee seeking money for
victims of Bernard Madoff's fraud on Wednesday filed an amended
$2 billion lawsuit adding new allegations against UBS AG
UBSN.VX (UBS.N) and related defendants.
Irving Picard, the trustee, accused the Swiss bank of
misleading regulators in the United States and Luxembourg about
its ties to Madoff, while helping feeder funds funnel their
clients' money into his Ponzi scheme.
The Ponzi scheme being run at Bernard L. Madoff Investment
Securities LLC was uncovered on Dec. 11, 2008, and Madoff, 73,
is now serving a 150-year prison sentence.
Picard's lawsuit against UBS, known as the Luxalpha case,
accuses the bank of aiding the fraud by sponsoring foreign
feeder funds, including Luxalpha SICAV, lending them "an aura
of legitimacy." [ID:nSGE6B7032] [ID:nSGE6AN0EK]
UBS spokesman Peter McKillop responded in a statement: "Our
position remains unchanged; the trustee's allegations are
completely unfounded and without merit.
"UBS was not aware of any wrongdoing by Mr Madoff and will
take all appropriate steps to demonstrate that the allegations
are false and unfounded."
The trustee is trying to bolster his case after U.S.
District Judge Jed Rakoff voided $8.6 billion of claims in a
case against HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) and others, saying
Picard exceeded his power in suing third parties on behalf of
former Madoff customers.
That ruling prompted UBS and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to
ask Judge Colleen McMahon, a colleague of Rakoff's who handles
Picard's cases against them, to throw out many of the trustee's
claims. JPMorgan was sued for $19.9 billion.
In his UBS lawsuit, Picard accused the Swiss bank of
knowingly omitting any reference to Madoff and his firm when
identifying Luxalpha managers and custodians to the Commission
de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, a Luxembourg regulator.
He also said that when the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission in 2006 tried to learn whether any UBS affiliates in
Europe were over-the-counter option counterparties for Madoff,
UBS knew the answer was no, but misled the SEC by claiming to
be unable to access the data.
"There were no checks and balances on Madoff," Picard
wrote. "Madoff's scheme could not have been accomplished unless
the UBS defendants had agreed to look the other way," while
collecting at least $80 million in fees, he added.
Picard had filed roughly 1,050 lawsuits to recover more
than $103 billion for Madoff's victims.
He won a major victory on Tuesday when the 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals upheld as "legally sound" his decision to
limit investor claims to the sums they lost from Madoff, rather
than the fictitious profits they had believed they earned.
The UBS case is Picard v. UBS AG et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-04212.
