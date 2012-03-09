Maersk reaches Algerian tax settlement worth $920 mln

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
COPENHAGEN, March 9 Maersk Oil, the oil arm of Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk , has entered into a tax settlement with Algerian Sonatrach that will see Maersk Oil receive additional oil volumes worth about $920 million.
"The settlement ... provides for delivery to Maersk Oil of additional crude oil volumes in the amount of approximately $920 million over a period of 12 months from the effective date," A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday.
In August 2006, an Algerian tax on revenue was introduced, and Anadarko and Maersk Oil have argued the collection of the tax from Algerian state-owned Sonatrach from its share of the oil production was a breach of contract that should be compensated.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.