Maersk says 2M alliance has 32 pct Asia-Europe share

BRIEF-Norges Bank reports 5.01 pct passive stake in BlackRock as of April 13
* Norges Bank - reports 5.01 percent passive stake in BlackRock Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oO6KTO) Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN Oct 9 An alliance between A.P. Moller-Maersk and MSC Mediterranean Shipping would give the two top container shipping companies a 32 percent market share on Asia-Europe trade routes, the Danish company said on Thursday.
Maersk said that in its self-assessment to EU regulators it had concluded the alliance complied with EU competition law.
A market share above 30 percent would trigger a regulatory review. But, although the Asia-Europe routes are by far the world's busiest, vessels leaving EU waters on transatlantic routes would also be counted into the overall 30 percent mark.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Simon Johnson)
* Norges Bank - reports 5.01 percent passive stake in BlackRock Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oO6KTO) Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 19 European shares edged up on Wednesday and gold fell as questions hung over the 'reflation' trades that had lifted markets since Donald Trump became U.S. president, while sterling held near a six-month high after Tuesday's calling of a snap UK election.
* Xtreme announces terms of CDN$25,000,000 substantial issuer bid