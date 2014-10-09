版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 9日 星期四 21:01 BJT

Maersk says 2M shipping alliance to start Jan 2015

COPENHAGEN Oct 9 Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday its shipping alliance with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co would begin operations in January next year after receiving approval from U.S. regulators.

"The U.S. was the only remaining jurisdiction where the parties had to obtain formal approval. Thus, the parties can now implement the agreement as planned," Maersk said in a statement.

The two carriers are the world's biggest container shipping companies controlling 28 percent of global shipping.

(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐