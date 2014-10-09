Maersk says 2M shipping alliance to start Jan 2015

BRIEF-Norges Bank reports 5.01 pct passive stake in BlackRock as of April 13
* Norges Bank - reports 5.01 percent passive stake in BlackRock Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oO6KTO) Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN Oct 9 Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday its shipping alliance with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co would begin operations in January next year after receiving approval from U.S. regulators.
"The U.S. was the only remaining jurisdiction where the parties had to obtain formal approval. Thus, the parties can now implement the agreement as planned," Maersk said in a statement.
The two carriers are the world's biggest container shipping companies controlling 28 percent of global shipping.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
LONDON, April 19 European shares edged up on Wednesday and gold fell as questions hung over the 'reflation' trades that had lifted markets since Donald Trump became U.S. president, while sterling held near a six-month high after Tuesday's calling of a snap UK election.
* Xtreme announces terms of CDN$25,000,000 substantial issuer bid